Westport property sells for $2.3 million

6 Smoky Lane. 6 Smoky Lane. Photo: Google Image Photo: Google Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport property sells for $2.3 million 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

5 Quintard Place

Price: $970,000

Seller/buyer: Matthew J & Melanie S Heiser to Jung Eun Yoo & Steve Chang

6 Smoky Lane

Price: $2,300,000

Seller/buyer: Lisa A Sheppard to Matthew & Melanie Heiser

15 Pine Drive

Price: $1,145,000

Seller/buyer: Jan M Hansen & Helen Densby to James F & Brianna P Dangelo III

10 Warnock Drive

Price: $815,000

Seller/buyer: SAJ Properties LLC to Joseph Fusco & Hope Franze

7 Cross Brook Lane

Price: $950,000

Seller/buyer: Todd Riechhelm to Anthony F Derojas & Timothy Wallis

6 Pioneer Road

Price: $850,000

Seller/buyer: Thomas J Carstens to David C Lummis