Westport property sells for $2.3 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 7 to Oct. 11
5 Quintard Place
Price: $970,000
Seller/buyer: Matthew J & Melanie S Heiser to Jung Eun Yoo & Steve Chang
6 Smoky Lane
Price: $2,300,000
Seller/buyer: Lisa A Sheppard to Matthew & Melanie Heiser
15 Pine Drive
Price: $1,145,000
Seller/buyer: Jan M Hansen & Helen Densby to James F & Brianna P Dangelo III
10 Warnock Drive
Price: $815,000
Seller/buyer: SAJ Properties LLC to Joseph Fusco & Hope Franze
7 Cross Brook Lane
Price: $950,000
Seller/buyer: Todd Riechhelm to Anthony F Derojas & Timothy Wallis
6 Pioneer Road
Price: $850,000
Seller/buyer: Thomas J Carstens to David C Lummis
