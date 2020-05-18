Westport property sells for $1.33 million
The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of April 27- May 1.
6 Rebel Road
Price: $1,740,000
Seller/buyer: Mark Shulman to David L. & Samantha P. Yanks
17 Hale Street
Price: $285,000
Seller/buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP to Mark Steffen
5 Orchard Road
Price: $1,255,000
Seller/buyer: Carol C. Garey to David & Sarah Manning
77 Bayberry Lane
Price: $2,275,000
Seller/buyer: David J. & Kimberly A. Ambrose to Long Valley Road Trust, Howard Altman Tr.
14 Dawn Drive
Price: $1,100,000
Seller/buyer: Alan M. & Lisa A. Eisman to Geoffrey & Lindsay Hollander
40 Colony Road
Price: $1,307,500
Seller/buyer: Walter S. & Karen E. Smith, Jr. to Sabrina Eliasoph & Mark A. Walsh
25 Vani Court
Price: $1,335,000
Seller/buyer: SIR-25 Vani LLC to Joseph M. & Bridget E. Tichar
1 Berkely Road
Price: $1,612,500
Seller/buyer: Christopher & Deborah Anderson to Mark McWhirter
6 Snipperleys Hill Road
Price $1,000,000
Seller/buyer: Louis & Rosanna Alfero to Michael Sloditskie & Amy Crane
18 Vani Court
Price: $275,000
Seller/buyer: Brian M. Brandan & Christopher A. Bowes to George Andrew Frank
17 Stony Brook Road
Price: $2,125,000
Seller/buyer: Kenneth Lametta to T.J. Sheridan & Andrian Bentham
62 Morningside Drive South
Price: $1,312,500
Seller/buyer: Venkat Sampath & Carol E. Alexander to Orlando & Alison Villanueva
5 Marsh Road
Price: $992,500
Seller/buyer: Kelly M. Burgeson to American International Relocation Solutions LLC
5 Marsh Road
Price: $790,000
Seller/buyer: American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Stanle & Sandra Skawinski