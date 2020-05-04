Westport property sells for $1.3 million
The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of April 13-17.
7 Tranquility Lane
Price: $1,215,000
Seller/buyer: SBR Management LLC to Brent D. & Alexis H. Lawton
17 1/2 Hale Street
Price: $568,000
Seller/buyer: Miri Safian to Miriam Oviasu-Egege & Michael Egege
7 Webb Road
Price: $1,442,000
Seller/buyer: Susan S. Bernstein to Charles E. & Mary Lou Roels
25 Cavalry Road
Price: $1,335,499
Seller/buyer: Kevin M. & Deborah L. Dorsey to Michael & Eloise Bune D’Agostino
37 Little Fox Lane
Price: $1,106,000
Seller/buyer: Daniel J. & Patricia M. Brams to Vickey Braun & Michael Kennedy
34 Drumlin Road
Price: $599,000
Seller/buyer: Henry B. & Barbara M. Morehouse III to Anne Marie Grey & Kieran O’Keefe
69 Whitney Glen
Price: $245,000
Seller/buyer: Olga L. Rosenfield Est. to Rose Ann Scamardella Tr. Rose Ann Scamardella Revocable Trust
20 Marine Ave.
Price: $1,300,000
Seller/Buyer: Larysa Bemko & Ihor Chernik to Andrew J. & Wendy Melnick
49 Cavalry Road
Price: $1,460,000
Seller/Buyer: Ryan & Nicole Ambrifi to Ryan F. & Jennifer Shields
8 Norwood Lane
Price: $1,000,000
Seller/Buyer: Gustavo & Karen Fernandez to James & Erica Melnichok
209 Wilton Road
Price: $725,500
Seller/Buyer: Brent Douglas & Alexis Hays Lawton to Matthew & Jacqueline Nathanson
7 Merritt Lane
Price: $212,500
Seller/Buyer: Stephen J. Tichy, Jr. to Reiko Moriguchi
