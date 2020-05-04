Westport property sells for $1.3 million

The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of April 13-17.

7 Tranquility Lane

Price: $1,215,000

Seller/buyer: SBR Management LLC to Brent D. & Alexis H. Lawton

17 1/2 Hale Street

Price: $568,000

Seller/buyer: Miri Safian to Miriam Oviasu-Egege & Michael Egege

7 Webb Road

Price: $1,442,000

Seller/buyer: Susan S. Bernstein to Charles E. & Mary Lou Roels

25 Cavalry Road

Price: $1,335,499

Seller/buyer: Kevin M. & Deborah L. Dorsey to Michael & Eloise Bune D’Agostino

37 Little Fox Lane

Price: $1,106,000

Seller/buyer: Daniel J. & Patricia M. Brams to Vickey Braun & Michael Kennedy

34 Drumlin Road

Price: $599,000

Seller/buyer: Henry B. & Barbara M. Morehouse III to Anne Marie Grey & Kieran O’Keefe

69 Whitney Glen

Price: $245,000

Seller/buyer: Olga L. Rosenfield Est. to Rose Ann Scamardella Tr. Rose Ann Scamardella Revocable Trust

20 Marine Ave.

Price: $1,300,000

Seller/Buyer: Larysa Bemko & Ihor Chernik to Andrew J. & Wendy Melnick

49 Cavalry Road

Price: $1,460,000

Seller/Buyer: Ryan & Nicole Ambrifi to Ryan F. & Jennifer Shields

8 Norwood Lane

Price: $1,000,000

Seller/Buyer: Gustavo & Karen Fernandez to James & Erica Melnichok

209 Wilton Road

Price: $725,500

Seller/Buyer: Brent Douglas & Alexis Hays Lawton to Matthew & Jacqueline Nathanson

7 Merritt Lane

Price: $212,500

Seller/Buyer: Stephen J. Tichy, Jr. to Reiko Moriguchi

7 Merritt Lane

Price: $212,500

Seller/Buyer: Barbara Ann Brzezinski Est. to Reiko Moriguchi