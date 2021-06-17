Westport program looks at rise of anti-AAPI hate incidents

WESTPORT — More than 6,000 incidents of hate were reported last year against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, but while the issue of racism toward the AAPI community is in the spotlight, a recent program showed the issues actually date back centuries.
Based on the city and the data source, these incidents show a 150 percent or 2,600 percent increase over previous years, Erika Lee, director of the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota, said at Westport Library’s recent program on what it means to be an Asian American.