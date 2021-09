WESTPORT — Sometimes even little children can be wary about sticking their hands in the muck.

So Becky Newman, director of nature programs for the Earthplace in Westport, said she was understanding when the kids in Earthplace’s new Nature Investigators after-school program were a touch reticent about plumbing a nearby pond for tadpoles and other wildlife.

“Sometime they’re a little a hesitant at first,” Newman said. “With a little leading by example, they’re ready to get their hands dirty.”

Nature Investigators, which is for children in kindergarten through second grade, began Sept. 20 at Earthplace. Newman said it’s part of Earthplace dipping its toe back into after-school programming.

Much of that programming was shut down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, though Newman said they offered some “pod programming” — outdoor exploration for small groups of kids that already knew each other and signed up together. Nature Investigators is an extension of what Earthplace did in those pods.

Taking place once a week on Monday from 4 to 5 p.m., the program allows younger kids to explore Earthplace’s sanctuary through trail walks, pond investigations and other outdoor activities. Newman said in the first session kids headed to the pond, where they fished out dragonfly larvae, tadpoles and other critters.

Future sessions could focus on seed dispersal — collecting seeds found on the property and seeing how the travel.

“The goal is to get children comfortable in nature,” Newman said. “It just helps round out their behaviors and experiences It’s leaning by experience.”

She said programs take place largely outdoors and, when children are outdoors, they aren’t required to wear masks, but can do so if their families request it.

“We’re relatively far apart and we’re mostly out in the open,” Newman said, adding that any programs taking place indoors do require children 3 and older to be masked.

Though Nature Investigators has already started, Newman said she could accept some new participants. Otherwise, the next session starts in November.

For more information, email Newman at b.newman@earthplace.org.