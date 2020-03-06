Westport principal, rapper partner up for snow day announcement

WESTPORT — Most school administrators take the standard route of email or social media blasts when announcing a snow day — Bob Whelan is not one of them.

Last year, the Greens Farms Academy head of school visited ESPN headquarters to speak with Mike Greenberg, host of ESPN’s “Get Up!,” who also happens to live in Westport, for advice on whether to call a snow day for students. The filmed interaction served as a snow day notice to families.

Whelan and his team had been busy organizing a sequel for this year, but ran into a significant problem: No snow.

Still, Whelan thought high schoolers deserved a late start day, and this year enlisted the help of rapper Lil Tecca, of Queens, N.Y., to get the message out.

In the video, sent to upper school students and parents on Thursday afternoon, Lil Tecca calls Whelan, imploring him to give students a snow day.

“I knew you were going to say that, but it’s 50 degrees. There is no snow on the ground,” Whelan responds. After some persuading, Whelan agrees to issue an 8:55 a.m. late start for March 6 classes. The video ends with the head of school showing off some of his best dance moves.

The video was also chosen for the #CoolPrincipalChallenge from Good News Movement on Instagram, where it has reached an even wider audience.

Greens Farms Academy is a private school in Westport.

