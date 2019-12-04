Westport principal placed on leave following arrest

WESTPORT — Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Szabo has been placed on administrative leave, following reports of her arrest last week in Southbury.

In an email to parents Wednesday morning, Bedford Middle School Principal Adam Rosen said Szabo would be placed on leave pending a review of a matter outside of the school. Szabo was arrested on Nov. 27 for allegedly slapping a man during an argument in a parking lot in Southbury, where Szabo lives. Though the arrest occurred last week, she was only placed on leave Wednesday, one day after the arrest was publicized.

According to police, 49-year-old Szabo struck a 71-year-old man multiple times after he verbally confronted her for parking in a “no parking” area.

Szabo was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $500 nonsurety bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Waterbury on Dec. 11.

“Please know that the safety of our students remains our top priority as we address any concerns in our school,” Rosen wrote.

Szabo has been an educator for over 25 years and was hired as principal of CMS in 2004. She has been working at Bedford as a “principal on special assignment,” while remediation work is completed at Coleytown.

