Thursday’s at-home testing kit distribution has been postponed in Westport due to a delay in the kits arriving in the state, officials said. Weston, meanwhile, is planning to keep its original plan to distribute the tests on Friday.

“The Town of Westport has been notified that due to a shipping problem, the at-home COVID test kits from the state have not been delivered to us,” First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in a statement Thursday morning.

Westport is set to receive 3,420 test kits from the state as part of a statewide effort to help prevent the spread of COVID as cases spike.

“Once the test kits have been received, we will notify our residents of the new date/time of distribution,” she said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we are hopeful that the state will rectify this problem very soon.”

On Wednesday night, Gov. Ned Lamont put out a statement announcing the delays.

“Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the state of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests.”

Weston was still planning to have its distribution on Friday as planned, according to the Weston Office of Emergency Management.

“Our Emergency Management team is prepared to pivot if necessary and adjust our time to distribute,” the office said in a statement.

The office said its goal is to still give out the kits to residents from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Weston Intermediate School.

“In the event the state of Connecticut is unable to provide us with the test kits we will reschedule the distribution and communicate the changes as soon as practicable,” according to the statement. “As always we appreciate your patience and cooperation.”

Weston is set to receive 1,350 at-home testing kits from the state.

Westport also announced changes to the Center for Senior Activities due to the rising cases. All indoor programming is canceled through Jan. 17 and some classes will be held on Zoom. The congregate lunch program will continue to operate as a drive-thru at noon Monday through Friday.

These changes were originally announced Dec. 23 due to the spike and extended Thursday.

“As we move into a busy holiday weekend, we strongly encourage wearing masks indoors, social distancing, and monitoring your own health,” Tooker said. “If you are not already fully vaccinated, please get a booster. We wish you and your families a healthy and happy 2022.”