Westport police to welcome three new officers

WESTPORT — Three new officers will soon be joining the ranks of the Westport Police Department.

On Tuesday, Westport police announced officers Shawn Booth, Jamar Edwards and Hon Luong will be sworn in as new members on Thursday. The swearing-in event will be held at the Westport Police Department training classroom, at 50 Jesup Road, at 1:30 p.m.

“These three new officers fill vacancies created by several recent retirements,” Westport Information Officer Anthony Prezioso said. “Each will have to successfully complete a modified field training and familiarization program where they will be required to learn department policies and procedures prior to being assigned to our patrol division.”

Booth was previously a member of the New Haven Police Department where he served the city since March 2014. He is a Connecticut native and graduate of Masuk High School in Monroe.

Following high school, Booth enlisted and served in the United States Army from 2006 to 2011 and was honorably discharged at the rank of E-5/Sergeant. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, police said he attended Housatonic Communtiy College and studied Criminal Justice until being hired by the New Haven Police Department.

Booth received a meritorious service award from the New Haven Police Department, which was a Unit Citation, on May 11, 2016. He currently resides in Stratford with his wife.

Edwards comes from the Bridgeport Police Department where he has served since Februar 2016. At that agency, Edwards was assigned to the patrol division. In January he received a meritorious service award for “Excellent Arrest” at the Bridgeport Police Department’s annual awards ceremony. He is a graduate of Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Arizona. He has also attended both Scottsdale Community College in Scottsdale, Arizona as well as Housatonic Community College. Edwards currently resides in Stratford with his fiance and daughter.

Luong was previously a member of the West Haven Police Department, where he has served since July 2016. He is a Connecticut native and graduated Stratford High School in 2011. He previously attended college at both Housatonic Community College and Sacred Heart University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Luong previously interned with the Stratford Police Department before being hired by the West Haven Police Department. At that agency, he was assigned to the patrol division. Luong currently resides in Stratford and enjoys spending time with his family.

Representatives from the Board of Selectmen, Representative Town Meeting, Board of Education and TEAM Westport all assisted in the interviewing and selection process of candidates for these vacancies.