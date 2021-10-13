Westport police to start distracted driving campaign

John Davenport / San Antonio Express-News

WESTPORT — The Westport Police Department is participating in the state Department of Transportation’s distracted driving enforcement campaign, which starts Friday and runs until Oct. 31.

According to a news release from police, “distracted driving is an activity that diverts attention from driving. Not surprisingly, texting while driving is one of the most dangerous distractions. Sending or reading a text takes one’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds and at 55 miles per hour, that is like driving the entire length of a football field with your eyes closed.”