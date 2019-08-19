Westport police start Back to School Safety campaign
WESTPORT — With the start of the school year on Aug. 27, Westport police have already begun targeting traffic violators in school zones.
This comes as a part of the department’s “Back to School” enforcement and education campaign. Officers will continue to observe traffic for drivers who are using cellphones and speeding in school zones, as well as monitor bus stops and routes citing those that disregard school bus signals.
“We urge commuters to allow for extra time as they will be sharing the roads with school buses making frequent stops, as well as children who will be walking and, or biking to school,” police said in a news release Monday.
Drivers are asked to remain vigilant about school zones, bus stops, and school buses. Drivers are also asked to obey the school bus laws of Connecticut, which include slowing down and preparing to stop for yellow flashing school bus lights, and stopping for red flashing school bus lights.
“We all have a responsibility to make sure children are able to travel to and from school safely. Let’s work together to have a safe back to school season,” police said.
