A list of additional suggestions for drivers, students and parents.

Drivers

When driving in neighborhoods with school zones or backing into a roadway, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school, but may not be thinking of getting there safely.

Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in a neighborhood.

Be alert. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Learn and obey the school bus laws in your state. Learn the “flashing signal light system” used by school bus drivers to alert motorists of pending actions.

Children

Get to the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to drive.

When the bus approaches, stand at least three giant steps (six feet) away from the curb, and line up away from the street.

Wait until the bus stops, the door opens, and the driver says that it’s okay before stepping onto the bus.

If you have to cross the street in front of the bus, walk on th sidewalk or along the side of the road to a point at least five giant steps (10 feet) ahead of the bus before you cross. Be sure that the bus driver can see you, and you can see the bus driver.

Use the handrails to avoid falls. When exiting the bus, be careful that clothing with drawstrings and book bags with straps do not get caught in the handrails or doors.

Never walk behind the bus.

Walk at least three giant steps away from the side of the bus.

If you drop something near the bus, tell the bus driver. Never try to pick it up because the drive may not be able to see you.

Follow instructions given by the school crossing guards. Do not cross until they have stopped traffic completley and have advised it is safe to cross.