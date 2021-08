3 1 of 3 Westport Police Department /Contributed / Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Westport Police Department/Contributed Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WESTPORT — Police say a 51-year-old woman who was reported missing over the weekend was found safe by Monday night.

Police said they received a report about noon Sunday of a missing person from Hillspoint Road. Tammy Lynn McQuillan went missing after 8 p.m. Saturday “and we are concerned for her well-being,” police said.