WESTPORT — Four stolen cars and 15 vehicle break-ins have been reported for the past five days in town, Westport police said Wednesday.

All of the vehicles involved were unlocked. The thefts happened overnight and in the north and south sides of town, Lt. David Wolf said.

The department is investigating all of the incidents.

“The combined value of all four is in the neighborhood of $100,000,” Wolf said of the stolen vehicles.

He said “nothing of significant value” was taken in the other vehicle break-ins but miscellaneous items were reported stolen, such as cash, sunglasses and GPS devices.

Prior to these incidents, the department had logged 17 stolen cars and 31 car burglaries for 2021.

In 2020, the department had 58 total reports of stolen cars and 118 motor vehicle burglaries.

“Keep in mind the number of car burglaries is likely higher as there are times where we may have several vehicles entered at the same location, but only one file number is generated,” Wolf said of the statistic for both years.

The department reminds residents to lock their cars and bring the keys inside. People should also call the police if it appears their vehicles were entered or anything seems suspicious in their neighborhoods.

“Further, it is important to remember to take valuables out of your car for the night, such as cash, purses, wallets, and electronics,” he said. “It is also good practice to keep outside lights on and motion lights activated.”