WESTPORT — With the November election season approaching, the town’s police are urging people not to remove campaign signs.

“In previous years, the Westport Police Department has investigated complaints related to the disappearance, removal and/or theft of these types of signs,” read a news release issued by the department on Thursday.

Public information officer Lt. Dave Wolf said the department gets an average of about 10 complaints of missing signs during a typical election season. According to the release, signs should not be removed from public or private property, even if someone thinks that a sign violates town regulations.

“The enforcement of the town’s rules is the responsibility of the Town of Westport, not that of private citizens,” the release reads. “The removal of signs from public or private property by someone not authorized to do so by the town, or by the owner of the sign, may constitute theft. Entering onto private property to remove signs may also constitute trespassing. Both of these acts can ultimately result in an arrest.”

The release also included Westport’s town guidelines about signs, including that no sign may be placed on any school property without the prior permission of the superintendent’s office. Other places where signs aren’t allowed include the interior of Compo Beach, or Longshore Club Park, Town Hall property, and trees or utility company property.

Signs on private property require approval from the owner. According to the Westport sign guidelines, signs on private property must not extend beyond the property line or into the town right-of-way. The town also requests that signs be removed within two days after the publicized event or election.