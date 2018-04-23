Westport police nab shelton man on gun, drug charges

WESTPORT — Police arrested a Shelton man on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Westport police, around 9 a.m. Sunday, an officer conducting stationary radar in the area of 180 Bayberry Lane observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a rate of 63 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

As the officer initiated a motor vehicle stop, he smelled a distinct odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The operator was identified as Tony J. Bowens Jr., 23, of Shelton. During the stop, officers learned Bowens had an outstanding arrest warrant for second-degree failure to appear and that his Connecticut pistol permit was revoked. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat and ammunition in the console. Officers also found and seized .06 ounces of marijuana.

Bowens was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana, more than .5 Ounces; having a weapon in a motor vehicle; failure to surrender permit and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also issued a misdemeanor summons for speeding. Bowens was released after posting $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on May 3.

Additionally, Bowens was charged with second-degree failure to appear for the outstanding arrest warrant out of Fairfield. He was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on May 2.