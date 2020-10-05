Westport police investigation produces suspects for threatening signs posted downtown

WESTPORT — Four days after threatening messages to President Donald Trump and law enforcement were posted downtown, police may have information on the alleged culprits.

“As of this writing, the investigative efforts of the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau have yielded information on two responsible parties,” Anthony Prezioso, Westport police spokesperson, said in a news release Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, police were contacted on the report of a number of paper fliers with threatening messages being spotted downtown. Some signs read, “This town is ours. Kill Trump. Fight the white.” Others said, “The only good cop is a dead cop.”

On Tuesday, elected officials across the aisle as well as the leaders of the Republican Town Committee and Democratic Town Committee condemned the signs in a joint statement.

“As Chairs of the Westport Republican and Democratic Town Committees and elected leaders of Westport, we publicly and jointly denounce the hateful messaging that was discovered in town on Sunday morning,” the statement reads. “We believe that regardless of political affiliation or personal beliefs, there is no place for disrespect, hateful messaging or violence to express one’s perspective.”

The statement was signed by DTC Chair Ellen Lautenberg, RTC Chair Joseph Sledge, First Selectman Jim Marpe, Second Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and Third Selectwoman Melissa Kane.

“We hope that all Westport residents will do what they can to maintain civility both leading up to and beyond Election Day,” it said.

The investigation included close collaboration with federal law enforcement based on statements expressed in the postings, according to Prezioso.

“The Westport Police Department understands that this incident has caused a great deal of alarm and varying levels of concnern for many living within our community and with that in mind has been working diligently to identify the responsible individuals,” he said.

With this significant development residents should be assured there is currently no viable threat to the community, he said.

“At the present time this investigation remains open and active, and any additional developments relative to the case will be detailed at a later date,” Prezioso said.

