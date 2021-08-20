Westport police investigating burglary, car thefts

WESTPORT — Police are investigating the burglary of a Compo Beach residence and several motor vehicle thefts that took place early Friday. Police said the incidents should serve as a reminder to residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

According to police, around 6:10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a residence in the Compo Beach section of town on a report of a burglary. Police said one or more individuals reportedly entered the unlocked home and stole a purse, as well as the key fobs for two separate vehicles. Those vehicles were also reported stolen, police said.

Not long after, police discovered two other stolen vehicles, reportedly taken from a different home.

Police said, after responding to the burglary, officers were checking the area and found an unoccupied Jeep as well as an unoccupied Toyota 4Runner near the home that was burglarized.

The officers determined both of those vehicles were stolen. The Jeep was reportedly taken from a home on the north side of Westport and the 4Runner was stolen in another jurisdiction, police said.

According to police reports, it appeared that the two cars had recently been driven, so the officers set up a perimeter and began looking for the suspects. With the assistance of a Westport Police K-9, the area was thoroughly searched, but, police said, the responsible parties were not found.

During the investigation, officers followed up with the owner of the Jeep. The owner said that in addition to the Jeep, a Toyota Highlander was also taken from his driveway. He stated that both cars were unlocked with the keys inside.

In total, four cars were stolen from Westport, a home was burglarized on Friday, and a stolen car from another jurisdiction — the Toyota 4Runner — was found in Westport.

Additionally, police said, officers have responded to several locations on reports of unlocked vehicles being entered. These crimes are being actively investigated.

“The Westport Police Department has said it before, but it certainly bears repeating,” police said in a news release. “All residents must make it a point to keep their homes and cars locked at all times. That will go a long way towards preventing these types of crimes from occurring.”