Westport police investigating burglary, car thefts

WESTPORT — Police are investigating the burglary of a Compo Beach residence and several motor vehicle thefts that took place early Friday. Police said the incidents should serve as a reminder to residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked.
According to police, around 6:10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a residence in the Compo Beach section of town on a report of a burglary. Police said one or more individuals reportedly entered the unlocked home and stole a purse, as well as the key fobs for two separate vehicles. Those vehicles were also reported stolen, police said.