Westport Police investigate reported bank robbery

WESTPORT — The police department is investigating a robbery reported Monday at the People’s United Bank branch inside the Stop and Shop on Post Road East.

A male suspect approached the bank’s counter mid-day on Monday and passed a note to the teller demanding money, police said. The suspect successfully obtained cash before leaving in a waiting vehicle.

“The Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident in close coordination with several other local police agencies as well as with federal law enforcement officials,” said Anthony Prezioso, a Westport police spokesman.

No weapons were threatened or displayed during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

