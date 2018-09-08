Westport police dog to get body armor

WESTPORT — One of Westport’s four-legged officers is getting some additional protection in the form of body armor.

K9 Onyx will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization. The cost of the vest was covered by family and friends of John Buffone. The vest will be embroidered to say “In memory of John Buffone - Beloved husband and dad.”

The vest is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, based in Massachusetts, provides these body armor vests to dogs in law enforcement throughout the U.S. Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has provided more than 1,300 protective vests across 50 states.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement, or related, agencies who are certified and at least 20-months-old. New police dog graduates and police dogs with expired vests are eligible to participate.

One donation to provide a protective vest for a police dog is $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283. The vest weights between 4 and 5 pounds and is covered under a five-year warranty.

Donations of any amount can be made at www.vik9s.org. Call 508-824-6978 with any questions.