Westport grounds drone plans to fight coronavirus amid public concerns

WESTPORT — Following the announcement and protest of new drone technology to aid in the fight against COVID-19, town officials have decided against using the program.

“In our good faith effort to get ahead of the virus and potential need to manage and safely monitor crowds and social distancing in this environment, our announcement was perhaps misinterpreted, not well-received and posed many additional questions,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a news release on Thursday. “We heard and respect your concerns, and are therefore, stepping back and re-considering the full impact of the technology and its use in law enforcement protocol.”

Westport police had announced a partnership with Dragonfly, a health care data service, to test the new technology. On Wednesday, a handful of protesters gathered outside the Westport police headquarters in opposition to the practice.

“I am always committed to bringing our community the most innovative solutions to the public safety problems that it faces,” Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said. “Although I see the greater potential of this technology, I will always be responsive and respectful of the concerns of our citizens in every decision that I make.”

Koskinas said the department remains honored to have been given an opportunity to assist in a pilot program that could someday be a valuable lifesaving tool.

“We thank Dragonfly for offering the pilot program to Westport and sincerely hope to be included in future innovations once we are convinced the program is appropriate for Westport,” he said.

“The Westport Police Department has always made public safety its primary focus while simultaneously respecting the civil liberties of our residents and visitors,” Koskinas said. “We remain steadfast in honoring this commitment.”

