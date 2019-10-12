Westport police: avoid Bridge Street bridge

WESTPORT — Police advised motorists to avoid the Bridge Street bridge late Saturday morning, as it is stuck in an open position.

“AVOID (Bridge Street) bridge for the next few hours due to bridge stuck open,” officials said in an alert at 11:49 a.m. “(P)lease use alternate route.”

Traffic delays were reported on the bridge as of approximately 12:30 p.m., according to Google Maps.

