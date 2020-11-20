Westport police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after striking deer

WESTPORT — A motorcycle was seriously injured Friday after striking a deer, causing him to be thrown from his bike, police said.

Lt. Anthony Prezioso said the accident happened around 3:40 p.m. in the area of 100 Hillspoint Road.

“Upon their arrival, emergency responders located and rendered aid to a single male victim. Initial reports from the scene indicate that while traveling on Hillspoint Road, the victim had struck a deer, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle,” Prezioso said in a release.

Prezioso said the victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.

Members of the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau, the Westport Police Accident Investigation Team as well as members of the Fairfield Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.

The investigation required an extended closure of Hillspoint Road to traffic in both directions while the accident was investigated. The roadway was expected to be reopened later Friday.

No charges have been made in connection with the accident.