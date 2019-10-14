Westport police: Man arrested after fight with juvenile

WESTPORT — A Westport man is facing charges after allegedly getting into an altercation with a juvenile over the weekend.

On Oct. 12 around 11 a.m., officers responded to a local residence on complaint of a disturbance involving physical violenc. Upon arrival, it was alleged Gerald Seitz, 71, had been involved in a physical altercation with a juvenile.

During the investigation, it was also learned the disturbancew stemmed for a separate argument and incident that occurred the prior evening, police said. On that evening, there had allegedly been a heated verbal argument between Seitz and a different individual that had not been reported to police.

“This argument was said to have been a contributing factor to the altercation which occurred on the next day,” according to police.

Seitz allegedly confirmed these arguments had occurred but denied that either of them had become physical.

Seitz was subsequently taken into custody and charged with risk of injury to a minor and two counts of disorderly conduct. He posted $2,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 15.

