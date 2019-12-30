Westport police: Fairfield man arrested after alleged argument

WESTPORT — A Fairfield man was arrested after allegedly getting into an argument with a woman, according to town police.

Officers met with a third party who allegedly witnessed the incident on Dec. 17, officials said in a synopsis.

“This witness reported that while driving on a local road, she had observed what she believed to be a male assaulting a female victim. Upon initially seeing this, the witness turned around and attempted to assist the victim by giving her a ride. At this time the male party began to follow in his vehicle until ultimately approaching the witness’ car and providing the female with some personal property that she had left behind in his vehicle,” police said. “The victim was ultimately transported home and did not wish to personally contact police to report this incident.”

The man, identified as Charles Toth, and the woman involved in the argument said they had exchanged words, but denied that the altercation had become physical, according to police.

Toth was charged with breach of peace. He was released on a $1,500 bond and he was scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Norwalk Monday.

