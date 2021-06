WESTPORT — Since opening while a new wave of COVID-19 was hitting the state in November, Outpost Pizza at 333 Main St. in Westport was garnering praise and the spot was gaining momentum with locals.

“The community welcomed us with open arms, and quickly saw that we were the real deal,” said owner Joey Dedovic.

Then around 3 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle drove into the restaurant, doing significant damage to the building. Police said the driver and two occupants were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Both police and fire officials had no further details on the accident on Monday.

Though the building’s exterior was severely damaged, Dedovic was optimistic that the building could be repaired.

“From what I hear, it looks worse than it is,” Dedovic said. “Most of the damage was to the outside. Inside, it wasn’t bad at all.”

Town building official Peter Howard agreed with that assessment.

“I was there that night (of the accident) to assess the damage,” he said. “It looked major, (but) it’s repairable.”

Neither he nor Dedovic had an estimate of what repairs would cost, but Dedovic said he hoped to reopen in two weeks, while the project is still under construction. He said he’s hoping not to lose too much of the buzz building around the restaurant.

“Being on the property, I’ve had people pulling me over and saying ‘Sorry about your restaurant. We can’t wait for you to reopen,’ ” Dedovic said.

The Westport restaurant is one of two Outpost locations. The original opened in 2004 in Stamford, and is owned by Dedovic’s father.

Randy Herbertson, president of the Westport Downtown Association, called Sunday’s accident an “awful incident” but was optimistic about the restaurant’s future.

“I will say that, after the challenging 18 months everyone has had, perseverance and forward motion are new mantras, and hopefully this will be the case for this popular new location,” Herbertson said.