WESTPORT — Joey Dedovic is glad to be back.

Dedovic is the owner of Outpost Pizza on Main Street, which opened in November and quickly became a hit with pizza-loving locals. But misfortune befell the new business in the early morning of June 27 , when a car crashed into the restaurant, doing significant damage to the building’s exterior.

The restaurant was shut down for more than a month, as construction crews worked to restore the business.

But earlier this month, Outpost reopened for business, even though some of its exterior windows need to be replaced. “Things have been great,” Dedovic said. “Everybody has been welcoming us back with open arms.”

He said, during the closure, he heard from neighboring businesses that their customers were asking when Outpost would reopen.

“It seemed like everybody missed us,” said Dedovic, whose father owns Outpost’s other location in Stamford.

Initially, Dedovic had hoped to reopen the business under construction within two weeks of the accident, but it quickly became clear it wouldn’t be possible to serve food and complete construction simultaneously. The opening was delayed until construction was mostly complete. Dedovic said the last piece of the repair puzzle — the replacement of the windows — should be done soon.

To date, no arrest has been made in the accident that damaged Outpost. At the time, police reported that the driver and two occupants were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Police spokesman Lt. David Wolf said the investigation into the accident “is still open and active.”

Those pleased with the reopening of Outpost Pizza include Randy Herbertson, president of the Westport Downtown Association.

“It’s always meaningful to see a business return,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see them back in business so quickly.”