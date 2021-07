WESTPORT — When a car slammed into the front of Outpost Pizza on Main Street late last month, owner Joey Dedovic was sad but optimistic. He vowed that the restaurant would reopen within two weeks, while still under construction to fix the damage from the accident.

But those two weeks came and went, and Outpost is still closed. Dedovic insists that the restaurant will reopen, but it will take longer than expected.

“I wanted to open under construction,” he said, adding that he quickly decided that idea wouldn’t work. “I didn’t want to crate a bad image, with construction still going on while people were trying to serve food.”

Instead, Dedovic is waiting to reopen and hopes that will happen in the first week of August.

“I want the place to be at least neat and ready to go,” he said.

The Westport restaurant is one of two Outpost locations. The original opened in 2004 in Stamford, and is owned by Dedovic’s father. The Westport shop opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dedovic said it was doing well until the accident, which took place in the early morning hours of June 27.

Westport Police Lt. Dave Wolf said “the accident is still under investigation, and, therefore, no arrest has been made.”

Dedovic said he is using the time while the Westport Outpost is closed to apply for a liquor license and hopes that, by the time it reopens, it will be able to serve beer and wine.

He said he visits the Westport site often to check on progress and, multiple times, people have stopped by to offer their support.

“Everybody who sees me there says ‘When are you hoping to open back up?’ ” Dedovic said. “Honestly, I do thank the people of Westport for their support. They’ve been more than gracious.”