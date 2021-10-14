Westport parents group fires back at claims of racism

WESTPORT — The anonymous parents group that has been accused of promoting racist rhetoric by some in town has issued a response to criticism of its mission, and accused detractors of being “contemptuous of the concepts of freedom of speech and freedom of conscience.”

The group Westport Parents 06880, a website that claims to have been formed in June by a group of parents who have remained anonymous, says its mission is to raise awareness of what they claim is an “increasing focus” on racism in the town’s schools and in the community.

Their criticisms were largely focused on the Westport school system, and they took aim at Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice’s strategic plan, which they said “asserted that institutional and systemic racism are a significant problem in Westport, and that an Equity Audit was necessary to determine the level of racism.”

School officials, parents and town officials have struck back at the group, stating Westport schools are trying to address real concerns about diversity and inclusion in the community. At a Wednesday Board of Selectmen meeting, the board and several members of the public referenced the group during a discussion about adopting a townwide diversity, equity and inclusion statement.

That included Selectwoman Melissa Kane, who mentioned the group during the discussion of the diversity statement.

“I am still extraordinarily concerned with the group, the anonymous group that is bringing falsehoods and disinformation and a racist perspective to what is going on in our school district,” she said.

On Thursday, Westport Parents 06880 posted a statement on its website saying it was “with dismay and disappointment, but perhaps not surprise, that we read comments made by Westport politicians regarding the content of WP06880.com” in area media outlets. The statement bites back against characterizations of the group as racist.

“From the moment this website came into being, it has simply served as a resource and a platform for the expression of principled objections to a new progressive mindset about race and ethnicity that has suddenly gained traction in certain quarters,” it said.

It also criticizes the adoption of the diversity, equity and inclusion statement, and claims that, by criticizing Westport Parents 06880, it is going against the spirit of acceptance espoused in the statement.

“In that spirit, rather than point fingers and make angry unfounded accusations at those who would challenge your illiberal, inflexible, intolerant and toxic mindset, why not instead calmly read, listen, and truly process some of the points we are making?” the statement read.