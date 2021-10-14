Westport parents group fires back at claims of racism

WESTPORT — The anonymous parents group that has been accused of promoting racist rhetoric by some in town has issued a response to criticism of its mission, and accused detractors of being “contemptuous of the concepts of freedom of speech and freedom of conscience.”
The group Westport Parents 06880, a website that claims to have been formed in June by a group of parents who have remained anonymous, says its mission is to raise awareness of what they claim is an “increasing focus” on racism in the town’s schools and in the community.