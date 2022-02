WESTPORT — Parents showed up in droves at Staples High School Monday night demanding that the Board of Education institute a mask choice policy once Gov. Ned Lamont’s school mask mandate is lifted on Feb. 28.

Throughout the night about a dozen parents stood up during public comment period asking the board to do two things: “follow the facts” and let the parents decide whether their children should wear masks or not.

Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the schools will take the next couple weeks to discuss and review the current situation.

“I just hope folks are patient over the next week or two because I do think we’re going to get more information on developing guidance around this and I think we will be in a good place because our community has been so responsible,” Scarice said.

He said there are other implications with existing policies, including the vaccination mandates in place for employees and visitors.

“I know it may seem so simple to just change it, but we just want to be thoughtful,” Scarice said. “We have a few weeks to work this out and we will.”

Several residents who spoke questioned the efficacy of masks, urging the board to adopt the mask choice policy instead.

Resident Susan Atkin said masks have negative impacts on mental health, as well as speech delays and learning loss.

“There’s no benefit,” she added. “I urge and ask that you guys elect to remove the mask mandates as soon as possible. Unmasked children across this country and abroad are thriving without masks, why can’t ours?”

During a virtual press conference Monday afternoon, Lamont announced that soon Connecticut teachers, staff and students will no longer have to wear masks in schools. He said with today’s boosters, vaccines and the N95 masks, residents are in a better position to keep their children and themselves safe. However, he said it will be up to superintendents and mayors to make the decision themselves.

One parent on Monday night who voiced his frustration with the mask mandate said he asked his four children who attend Westport schools about their experiences with the masks. One son said the worst part about going to school is no longer seeing his friends smile. Another son said the worst part of going to school was not understanding why children are not allowed to laugh anymore. The third son said the worst part was having to sit in between Plexiglass to eat lunch and not be able to talk to his friends.

Resident Dr. Louis D’Onofrio, the former second selectman candidate, urged the board to follow the facts.

“I look at data. I’m actually published on COVID-19. This is what I do and when you look at the numbers and facts and you look at the town data of kids that were hospitalized or severely injured from COVID, at this point it’s virtually nothing,” D’Onofrio said.

He said the masks students are wearing aren’t that effective.

“It’s just the data,” he added. “I get emails every day about how many kids have COVID in my kid’s school and it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen with the masks or without them. If they’re vaccinated or non-vaccinated.”

D’Onofrio said he believes it’s time to move towards “normalcy” and it’s a safe call to let the parents make that decision now.

Health Service Supervisor Suzanne LeVasseur said the numbers of COVID-19 have continued to decline. She said the state’s cases are dropping rapidly, as well as hospitalizations and the positivity rate.

On Monday, Connecticut’s daily testing positivity rate was 4.77 percent. Patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 was 631, down 154 since the last reporting period on Friday, according to the state department of Public Health.

As of Feb. 3, Westport’s postivity rate was 51.4 cases per 100,000 people for Jan. 16 to Jan. 29.

