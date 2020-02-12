Westport parent starts petition against later school start times

WESTPORT — Just one day after the Board of Education voted to delay start times by 30 minutes for the upcoming school year, a local elementary school parent has started a petition to reverse the decision. And in less than 24 hours, she’s over halfway toward her goal of 200 signatures.

“This petition is in support of allowing changes for the High School students, based on supporting research, but not to the detriment of Elementary and Middle School students,” the petition states.

Signers of Elena Shmonina’s Change.org petition, which posted Tuesday morning, have left comments expressing concern for the new later dismissals for elementary and middle school students. As it stands, Staples High School’s daily schedule would run from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Saugatuck Elementary School and the middle schools from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.; and Coleytown, Greens Farms, Kings Highway, and Long Lots elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Some highlighted the impact the time changes could have on working parents, while others said a before-school care option should have been incorporated prior to the vote.

