Westport operations director leaving for private sector job

WESTPORT — Westport Operations Director Sara Harris is leaving her job in the First Selectman’s Office to accept a consulting opportunity in the private sector after four years in the position. Her resignation is effective Aug. 27.

Harris started in July 2017 and her responsibilities included, among other things, the digitization of the land use permitting process to the Accela software. She also established and created annual management reports for the town’s budget book and oversaw the associated performance metrics for all town departments.