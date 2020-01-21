https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-officials-to-host-State-of-the-14993164.php
Westport officials to host ‘State of the Town’ meeting
Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe and Board of Education Chairman Candice Savin are scheduled to host a “State of the Town” meeting at the Westport Library on Sunday .
Marpe and Savin will provide an overview of both the town and the school district’s accomplishments during the past year, and preview upcoming initiatives. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session moderated by RTM Deputy Moderator Jeffrey Wieser.
The free event starts at 2 p.m. and is cosponsored by the Westport Sunrise Rotary and the Westport Rotary Club. Refreshments will follow.

