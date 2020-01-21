  • First Selectman Jim Marpe will address Westport residents alongside BOE Chair Candice Savin in a “State of the Town” meeting on Sunday. Taken Nov. 18, 2019 in Westport, Conn. Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

    First Selectman Jim Marpe will address Westport residents alongside BOE Chair Candice Savin in a “State of the Town” meeting on Sunday. Taken Nov. 18, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

    First Selectman Jim Marpe will address Westport residents alongside BOE Chair Candice Savin in a “State of the Town” meeting on Sunday. Taken Nov. 18, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

    Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

First Selectman Jim Marpe will address Westport residents alongside BOE Chair Candice Savin in a “State of the Town” meeting on Sunday. Taken Nov. 18, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

First Selectman Jim Marpe will address Westport residents alongside BOE Chair Candice Savin in a “State of the Town” meeting on Sunday. Taken Nov. 18, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe and Board of Education Chairman Candice Savin are scheduled to host a “State of the Town” meeting at the Westport Library on Sunday .

Marpe and Savin will provide an overview of both the town and the school district’s accomplishments during the past year, and preview upcoming initiatives. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session moderated by RTM Deputy Moderator Jeffrey Wieser.

The free event starts at 2 p.m. and is cosponsored by the Westport Sunrise Rotary and the Westport Rotary Club. Refreshments will follow.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com