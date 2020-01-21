Westport officials to host ‘State of the Town’ meeting

First Selectman Jim Marpe will address Westport residents alongside BOE Chair Candice Savin in a “State of the Town” meeting on Sunday. Taken Nov. 18, 2019 in Westport, Conn. First Selectman Jim Marpe will address Westport residents alongside BOE Chair Candice Savin in a “State of the Town” meeting on Sunday. Taken Nov. 18, 2019 in Westport, Conn. Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport officials to host ‘State of the Town’ meeting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe and Board of Education Chairman Candice Savin are scheduled to host a “State of the Town” meeting at the Westport Library on Sunday .

Marpe and Savin will provide an overview of both the town and the school district’s accomplishments during the past year, and preview upcoming initiatives. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session moderated by RTM Deputy Moderator Jeffrey Wieser.

The free event starts at 2 p.m. and is cosponsored by the Westport Sunrise Rotary and the Westport Rotary Club. Refreshments will follow.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com