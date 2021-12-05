Westport officials aim to boost low ridership for on-demand shuttle

WESTPORT — Officials are looking to boost low ridership into the town’s on-demand shuttle service, a little more than a year into the launch of Wheels 2 U.

Peter Gold, Westport’s transit district director has put an emphasis on spreading the word about the important service and said the shuttle’s ridership has been increasing since society has started to recover from the impact of COVID.

However, the Board of Finance, which sought to remove the service during the last budget cycle, believes Wheels 2 U has not been economically beneficial.

“A key part of the economics quite frankly is the ridership,” Board of Finance Chair Brian Stern said. “There are some short term causes which are obviously COVID related. We have to be cognizant of that, but even before COVID they were very low.”

He said to make the bus shuttle, which has been operating since October 2020, economically viable for the town, it is “simple” — the service needs more riders, though he did not provide a specific figure it needed to hit.

Stern said when the BOF looked at the financials of the shuttle, the program cost the town about $45 or $48 per trip, nearly $90 a day to pick up and drop off each commuter. The commuter themselves only pay $2 per trip.

With four to five buses and only a few riders, the BOF said the service led to a high cost, one the was out of reach for Westport. Stern said that when there aren’t enough riders, pollution also comes into effect. He believes at that point it’s less pollution for a person to drive his or her own car.

“It’s a matter of economics,” he said. “You can’t take down the number of buses because you don’t have a service then so there’s a critical mass here so we need more riders. It’s as simple as that. Ridership is the key to everything.”

The Wheels 2 U shuttle operates between the Saugatuck and Greens Farms train stations weekdays with morning pickups between 5:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., and evening pickups between 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The creation of the service replaced Westport Transit’s seven commuter shuttle routes.

Gold said the Wheels 2 U ridership is currently about 50 percent of what the old commuter shuttles were pre-COVID. Comparatively, Metro North is 45 percent of its pre-COVID level, a factor Gold believes is important to note given that Metro North cut back its schedule and fewer people are commuting.

“COVID has had a great impact on people commuting to work,” Gold said. “People have worked from home for almost a year so there was very little commuting.”

He said with the delta variant and now the omicron variant emerging, it’s hard to say what normal ridership would be after these circumstances.

“It’s certainly not as high as it was prior to COVID,” Gold said. “Is it as high as it should be or can be reasonably expected given the circumstances of COVID? I believe so.”

Gold recently partnered with Steam Coffee Tea at the Westport train station to spread awareness of the service and to provide an incentive to increase ridership. Riders who took the shuttle could get a free coffee at the shop, which donated all of the coffee.

“I think it went very well,” said Bob Glaser, owner of the Steam Coffee Tea. “We had a lot of people come in and I was happy with the turnout.”

Sal Liccione, District 9 Representative Town Meeting member and part of the RTM Transit Subcommittee, said public transit in Westport is very important with all of the residents and employees who commute from New York, Stamford, Bridgeport and Fairfield.

“In a nutshell, we need more public transit in the town of Westport,” Liccione said. “Wheels 2 U is great, but we need more.”

Liccone added that public transit in any form is very good for Westport, especially with dealing with the recent traffic woes.

“We have a lot of traffic downtown and a lot of traffic all over the town. Public transit is a major issue in our town and it’s a great thing to have,” he said. “It’s getting back to normal. Not as fast as we hoped, but we’re hoping that it’s going to get there.”

Commuters can download the Wheels2U app through the Apple app store or Google Play store. Riders can pay the $2 fare or can use a Metro-North Uniticket to use the service.