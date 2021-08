WESTPORT — Though emergency responders and town officials took multiple steps to prepare for Tropical Storm Henri, Westport was mostly spared the storm’s wrath.

“Fortunately, Westport did not experience any significant issues related to Henri,” said Westport Police spokesman Lt. David Wolf. “Some scattered outages were quickly repaired and there was no reported flooding.”

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Kronick echoed those sentiments, saying “nothing noteworthy happened because of the storm.”

Before Henri’s impact was known, Westport took many of the same precautions as other Connecticut cities and towns, such as closing parks and other recreational facilities. The town also opened its Emergency Operation Center in anticipation of the storm, but it was closed by 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, First Selectman Jim Marpe thanked residents for their cooperation.

“I want to thank our residents and businesses for heeding the instructions to remain at home and prepare for what could’ve been a major situation,” he said. “I hope that for many Westporters, today was a day well-spent with family, or at least a chance to test and improve your emergency preparedness.”

Though the storm was mostly a bust, rain continued to fall throughout the region on Monday, and Wolf said the weather was being “closely monitored.” The weather did lead the Westport Weston Family YMCA’s Outdoor Center to close on Monday afternoon, according to a post on the organization’s Twitter page.

“The forecast for the rest of the weeks looks amazing!” the post read. “See you outside.”