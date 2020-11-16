Westport middle schools remaining remote through Thanksgiving

WESTPORT — Bedford Middle School and Coleytown Middle School’s students will remain in a full remote learning model through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, school officials said.

“Despite our efforts to return to the hybrid model at the middle school, additional positive cases of COVID-19, and the associated quarantines involving staff this weekend, have impacted our ability to provide adequate supervision at the school,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to parents Sunday.

The middle schools first moved to remote learning on Nov. 12 after several individuals tested positive and the subsequent need to quarantine many individuals.

The middle school level will now remain in on a full remote teaching model through Nov. 25, Scarice said.

“The majority of our staff in quarantine will be coming out of that status over the holiday weekend, so we anticipate returning to hybrid operation on Nov. 30,” he said.

Scarice previously shared plans to reallocate staff from Staples High School to the middle school to help with coverage needs.

“Unfortunately, over the weekend, we became aware of 17 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the district which greatly increased the number of staff forced to quarantine,” he said. “This is consistent with the trend across the region as all school districts are facing similar challenges.”

Scarice said Bedford and Coleytown Middle Schools now have three full teams of teachers along with nine encore teachers in quarantine.

“As a a result, nearly 350 students had to move to distance learning,” Scarice said.

Further communication to families will come from CMS principal Kris Szabo and BMS principal Adam Rosen, he said.

