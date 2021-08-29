Westport mandates vaccines for school visitors

WESTPORT — Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice issued an updated set of guidelines for the new school year Friday, designed to help protect staff and students from COVID-19. Under these latest rules, visitors to Westport schools will need to be vaccinated, teachers (even vaccinated ones) will need to be masked, and there will be an option for outdoor lunch.
In a letter to families, Scarice detailed the latest provisions for the 2021-22 school year, which starts Tuesday. One of the first changes mentioned was that the district recently acquired tents “to provide students an opportunity to eat lunch outside for the first few months of the school year in an effort to thin out the number of students in the cafeteria.”