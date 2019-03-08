Westport man faces strangulation charges

WESTPORT — An argument about money led to strangulation charges against a Westport man, police said.

On March 4 around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Westport residence on report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim reported being held against a wall and choked by David Levieff following an argument over money, police said.

Levieff, 51, was arrested and brought to headquarters, where he was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree strangulation.

Levieff was released after posting $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 5.

