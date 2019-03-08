https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-man-faces-strangulation-charges-13674175.php
Westport man faces strangulation charges
WESTPORT — An argument about money led to strangulation charges against a Westport man, police said.
On March 4 around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Westport residence on report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim reported being held against a wall and choked by David Levieff following an argument over money, police said.
Levieff, 51, was arrested and brought to headquarters, where he was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree strangulation.
Levieff was released after posting $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 5.
