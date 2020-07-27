Westport man charged with third-degree assault
WESTPORT — A 41-year-old Westport man was charged with third-degree assault after police were contacted about a disturbance between two individuals.
On July 25, police were dispatched to a Westport residence on report of a disturbance. One of the individuals involved alleged that during the course of what began as a verbal argument, they were allegedly assaulted by Jason Guu, police said. They also sustained minor injuries as a result.
According to police, Guu agreed there was a verbal argument, but denied there had been a physical assault.
Guu was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Monday.
