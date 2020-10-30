Westport man charged with stealing furniture, pillows

WESTPORT — A Westport man was arrested after police said he stole a chair and some pillows from a business this week.

Timothy Holmstrom, 54, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny.

Officers responded to a business around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 26 for reports of a burglary. The victim told officers a Restoration Hardware brand swivel chair — which is valued at $1,400 — and two small pillows were stolen sometime between the prior evening and the call, according to police. It appears Holmstrom entered the building through an unlocked door, police said.

Police said they identified Holmstrom as the suspect from surveillance video.

Detectives recovered the missing piece of furniture from Holmstrom, who also confessed to the burglary, police said.

He was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 3.