Westport man charged with stealing cellphone

Westport resident Ronald Hall was charged with fifth degree larceny in Westport on Aug. 22.

WESTPORT — A Westport man was arrested after allegedly stealing a cellphone from town’s Gillespie Center.

On May 3, a person walked into the Westport Police Department to say his cellphone was stolen from the Gillespie Center earlier that day, police said. The victim used an app to send an alert to his phone with a contact number to call should someone find the phone. An unknown male later called the contact number and requested payment in exchange for the phone’s return, police said.

Attempts were made to contact the unknown caller, but once the unknown man was advised of police involvement in the case, he hung up. The investigating officer later identified the unknown caller as Robert Hall, 35, who was at the Gillespie Center earlier that day, police said.

The phone was later turned in to MTA police in New Haven by a third party and reunited with its owner. Meanwhile, police submitted a warrant for Hall’s arrest.

On Aug. 22, New Haven police contacted Westport police to say they had detained Hall. Westport officers transported Hall from New Haven to Westport police headquarters, where he was charged with fifth-degree larceny. Hall was unable to post $2,500 bond and was transported to court the following day for arraignment.

