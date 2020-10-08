Westport police make arrests in threatening signs case

WESTPORT — An 18-year-old Westport resident and a juvenile were arrested in connection with the several threating signs recently posted downtown, some with anti-police messages and calling for the death of President Donald Trump, police said.

On Sept. 27, police were contacted on the report of several signs with threatening messages posted downtown. One sign read, “This town is ours. Kill Trump. Fight the white.” Others said, “The only good cop is a dead cop.” Some signs also had the symbol of the Worker’s Party of Korea, according to police.

Through a review of surveillance video, detectives obtained footage of two suspects. A followup investigation led to the individuals being identified as Max Bernegger and a juvenile, police said.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree breach of peace through a juvenile referral.

On Thursday, Bernegger turned himself in for the warrant out for his arrest. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and posted a $500 court-set bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 17.

