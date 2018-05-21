Westport man charged with larceny

WESTPORT — A Westport man was charged with third degree larceny after allegedly stealing multiple items of furniture from the Main Street store Loft, police said.

On Oct. 8, 2017, officers were dispatched to the area of 17 Main St. on report of a larceny in progress and, upon arrival, located James Eustace moving from his apartment located above the Loft store, police said. A Loft employee saw Eustace, 34, load in his trailer a stool reportedly stolen from the store in April, police added.

Eustace consented to a search of his apartment, where officers found additional stools, cushions, and curtains, all previously reported stolen, and submitted a warrant for Eustace’s arrest.

Over eight months later, on May 20, Waterbury police took Eustace into custody and detained him on the active arrest warrant until Westport officers came to transport him to Westport headquarters. Eustace was unable to post the $10,000 court set bond and was transported to Norwalk Court for arraignment on May 21.

