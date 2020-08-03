Westport man charged with disorderly conduct

WESTPORT — A 36-year-old Westport man was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a public disturbance, police said.

Around 12:07 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a Westport residence on a complaint of a loud disturbance. A third party reported hearing a man yelling at a woman for 40 minutes, police said.

When officers spoke to the victim, they alleged Adam Nistico had come to their residence in an intoxicated state and became belligerent while refusing to leave when asked to do so.

Nistico was taken into custody but was uncooperative throughout the booking process, police said. He was charged with creating a public disturbance, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. He was unable to post $1,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Stamford.

