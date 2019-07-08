Westport man charged with disorderly conduct

WESTPORT — A 23-year-old Westport man was charged with disorderly conduct after reports of violent outbursts at a residence in town, police said.

On July 8 at 10:46 p.m., police were contacted on reports that Alec Johnson had been having a violent outburst within a Westport residence. According to police, the victims said they had been briefly followed by Johnson in a vehicle in which he was reportedly driving in an aggressive manner before making several turns and stopped following.

The victims reported Johnson had been making several verbal threats of violence, as well as damaging items within the home that day.

Johnson’s description as well as his vehicle description were broadcast to all officers who began searching the area. While this occurred, Johnson contacted one of the victims by phone and stated he had returned to his home, police said.

According to police, when officers arrived they observed Johnson open a door and peer outside. He then verbally threatened officers with physical violence and reported to the victims that he would be arming himself; Johnson would not initially exit the home, police said.

A perimeter was maintained around the residence and the Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team was called in to assist. Officers on the perimeter at times could observe Johnson within the home damaging items, police said. A police crisis negotiator made contact with Johnson by phone and was then able to convince him to exit the residence.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. He was unable to post the $2,500 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 8 for arraignment.

