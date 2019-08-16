Westport man charged with criminal impersonation

WESTPORT — A 44-year-old Westport man was charged with criminal impersonation in connection to identity theft.

On July 15, police were contacted about a potential identity theft incident. The victim explained he had been attempting to purchase a new vehicle and was referred by a dealership to a company belonging to Duane Berkey for help in locating it.

According to police, the victim met with Berkey who ultimately located the vehicle at a dealership in Illinois.

At a point prior to the transaction, police said the victim attempted to contact this dealership by telephone with an inquiry.

In the course of speaking with employees at the dealership, police said it was explained to the victim his voice was not recognizable despite employees stating they had multiple prior conversations with him.

It was later determined someone had been representing himself as the victim while negotiating terms for the vehicle, police said.

According to the police report, it was determined Berkey was responsible for the prior calls. In a subsequent interview, Berkey allegedly explained he portrayed himself as the victim in order to get him the best deal on the vehicle.

This ruse also included setting up fake accounts using the victim’s name, police said. An arrest warrant was later granted for Berkey, charging him with criminal impersonation.

On Aug. 13, Berkey turned himself in to police. Berkey posted $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 22.

