Westport man charged with DUI in September crash
Updated 6:44 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
WESTPORT — A Westport man is being accused of drinking on the night of a car crash that sent him to the hospital, police said.
Police said they found Thomas Dorbandt, 51, in a crashed car filled with empty beer bottles when they responded to reports of a crash with injuries near 90 Hillspoint Road on Sept. 24, 2017.
Dorbandt also appeared to be intoxicated with an odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.
The 51-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Police later received a warrant for Dorbandt’s blood toxicology results, which revealed he had been drinking that night.
On Monday, June 4, Dorbandt turned himself in to police. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to minimum insurance requirements.
He was released on a $5,000 bond, and he was given a court date of June 11.