Westport man charged with DUI in September crash

WESTPORT — A Westport man is being accused of drinking on the night of a car crash that sent him to the hospital, police said.

Police said they found Thomas Dorbandt, 51, in a crashed car filled with empty beer bottles when they responded to reports of a crash with injuries near 90 Hillspoint Road on Sept. 24, 2017.

Dorbandt also appeared to be intoxicated with an odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.

The 51-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police later received a warrant for Dorbandt’s blood toxicology results, which revealed he had been drinking that night.

On Monday, June 4, Dorbandt turned himself in to police. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to minimum insurance requirements.

He was released on a $5,000 bond, and he was given a court date of June 11.