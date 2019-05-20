Westport man charged with DUI following crash

WESTPORT — Douglas Robinson, a 56-year-old Westport resident, was charged with driving under the influence following a car crash.

On May 18, at around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 52 Drumlin Road on report of a two-car accident. Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw only one vehicle.

The second vehicle, occupied by two juvenile passengers, was driven from the scene by an adult passenger prior to police arrival, according to the report. The driver, identified as Robinson, remained on scene, police said.

Officers later found all occupants of both vehicles and confirmed no one was injuried during the incident.

In speaking with Robinson, officers detected an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, police said. After allegedly failing a field sobriety test, Robinsonwas arrested and brought to police headquarters, where he was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and two counts of risk of injury to a child.

He was released after posting $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 30.

