Westport man charged with DUI

WESTPORT — Alec Johnson, a 23-year-old Westport resident, was charged with driving under the influence after getting pulled over for allegedly having a tail light out.

On May 31 at 10 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Compo Road South with a tail light out. According to police, the driver, identified as Johnson, appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and the officer also detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Johnson was then asked to perform two standardized field sobriety tests and failed both, police said. He was subsequently charged with driving under the influence and failure to have tail lights.

Johnson posted $500 bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 10.

