Westport man charged in connection with disturbance in March

WESTPORT — A town man was charged Monday in connection with an argument back in March, according to police.

Alexander Heitz-Cahill, 23, of Westport, was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

On March 14, officers were sent to a home around 12:30 p.m., where the victim told officers she and the suspect — identified by police as Heitz-Cahill — had been in an argument. During the argument, the victim told police, Heitz-Cahill pushed her and broke items in the home.

Heitz-Cahill left the home before the officers got there. The officers applied for an arrest warrant, which was later approved.

Officers took him into custody on the outstanding warrant on Monday at his home.

He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.