Westport man arrested after allegedly delivering threatening letter

WESTPORT — A Westport man was arrested after allegedly delivering a threatening letter to a woman, according to town police.

Scott Fishoff, 64, was charged with second-degree harassment.

A woman came to police headquarters Dec. 18 to “report that she had received a letter in her mailbox,” allegedly signed by Fishoff, “which she construed as threatening in nature.”

“An investigation into the complaint was subsequently conducted in which Fishoff was interviewed. In the course of that interview, he reportedly did admit to delivering the letter to the victim’s residence,” police said. “An arrest warrant was subsequently applied for and granted for him in connection with this incident.”

Fishoff was released on a written promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Norwalk Jan. 9.

